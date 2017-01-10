Erweiterte Funktionen


Oil Holds $55 As Russia Complies With OPEC Deal




10.01.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were steady Tuesday morning amid mixed signals on OPEC's supply quotas.


Late last year, OPEC pledged to cut supplies along with key non-OPEC producers like Russia and Kazakhstan, who said they've met or exceeded their initial goals for cutting production.


However, Libya's crude-oil production has more than tripled in the past six months, the Wall Street Journal reports.


Here in the U.S., industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly inventories data this afternoon. The Energy Information Administration follows with its numbers tomorrow.


WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $52 a barrel after falling sharply in the previous session on demand concerns. Oil hit a 2-year peak near $55 earlier this month.


