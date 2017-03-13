Erweiterte Funktionen


Oil Drops Near $48 Ahead Of Fed




13.03.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures fell further Monday morning amid expectations that the U.

S. dollar will firm on a Federal Reserve rate hike.


The Fed decides on interest rates Wednesday, and all indications are that policymakers will hike by quarter point.


However, last week's significant drop in oil prices may give the Fed some pause, as inflation expectations may soften a bit if oil stays below $50.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down 15 cents at $48.35 a barrel, the lowest since November.


Oil plunged 9.1 percent last week amid data showing the U.S. supply glut is worsening.


The US oil rig count rose for an eighth straight week to the highest level since 2015, according to Baker Hughes.


