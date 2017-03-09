Oil Bulls In Panic Mode, WTI Plunges To $49

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices continued to collapse Thursday as U.

S. inventories added to record highs, with facilities brimming at storage facilities across the nation.


Crude inventories rose 8.2 million barrels in the week to March 3, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2 million-barrel build, the EIA said yesterday. Stockpiles have been up nine weeks in a row.


Robust U.S. production has offset OPEC and Russia's supply quotas.


WTI light sweet crude oil was down $1 at $49.28 a barrel, the lowest since November. It was the worst 2-day drop in more than a year. Oil bulls have seemingly capitulated, losing a tug of war near $53 that lasted for months.


A stronger dollar has also weighed on oil prices in anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike next week.


The European Central Bank left interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged despite some calls for tightening monetary policy.


The ECB's monthly bond-buying program will run until at least December, slowing to 60 billion euros ($63 billion) in April from the current 80 billion euros.


