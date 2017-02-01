Oil Above $53 Ahead Of Inventories, Fed

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday morning ahead of a official U.



S. oil inventories data.

In a prelude to the EIA report, industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) said that crude inventories jumped 5.8 million barrels at the end of last week.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 38 cents at $53.18 a barrel amid expectation that OPEC production dropped sharply in January.

Traders await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this afternoon. Policy makers from the FOMC are meeting for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

Automatic Data Processing / Moody's Analytics' employment report for January will be published at 8.15 am ET. The forecasters are expecting a consensus of 168,000, up from 153,000 last month.

