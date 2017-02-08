Ohio Judge Refuses To Lift Order Delaying Three Executions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R.



Merz has refused to lift his order delaying three executions in Ohio after he declared the state's Ohio Lethal Injection Protocol Unconstitutional.

Merz ruled on January 26 that Ohio's lethal injection process will create a substantial and objectively intolerable risk of serious harm in violation of the Eighth Amendment. Based on that ruling, the court issued a preliminary injunction staying the executions of Ronald Phillips, Raymond Tibbetts, and Gary Otte. Ohio has not conducted an execution since January 2014, when it used a combination of the drugs midazolam and hydromorphone in the 26-minute long botched execution of Dennis McGuire. In January 2015, Ohio changed its protocol and removed the controversial drug midazolam, only to announce in October 2016 that it had changed course and would use midazolam in upcoming executions as part of a three-drug protocol.

Ohio's prison system asked Merz to review the order, but the judge stood by his ruling in a written opinion Tuesday.

A hearing in the case by the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is set for February 21.

