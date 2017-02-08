Erweiterte Funktionen


Ohio Judge Refuses To Lift Order Delaying Three Executions




08.02.17 14:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael R.

Merz has refused to lift his order delaying three executions in Ohio after he declared the state's Ohio Lethal Injection Protocol Unconstitutional.


Merz ruled on January 26 that Ohio's lethal injection process will create a substantial and objectively intolerable risk of serious harm in violation of the Eighth Amendment. Based on that ruling, the court issued a preliminary injunction staying the executions of Ronald Phillips, Raymond Tibbetts, and Gary Otte. Ohio has not conducted an execution since January 2014, when it used a combination of the drugs midazolam and hydromorphone in the 26-minute long botched execution of Dennis McGuire. In January 2015, Ohio changed its protocol and removed the controversial drug midazolam, only to announce in October 2016 that it had changed course and would use midazolam in upcoming executions as part of a three-drug protocol.


Ohio's prison system asked Merz to review the order, but the judge stood by his ruling in a written opinion Tuesday.


A hearing in the case by the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is set for February 21.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:17 , dpa-AFX
US Army Clears Permit For The Last Mile Of [...]
15:17 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Claranet GmbH / Claranet übernimmt nie [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
Merkel zu US-Abschottungsplänen: Andere Han [...]
15:05 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Bis zu sechs weitere Monate Verz [...]
15:04 , dpa-AFX
Elizabeth Warren Blames McConnell For Silenc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...