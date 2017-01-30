Erweiterte Funktionen



Office Depot Names Gerry Smith CEO; Joseph Vassalluzzo To Become Chairman




30.01.17 13:57
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) announced its Board has appointed Gerry Smith as CEO of the company, effective February 27, 2017. Gerry Smith will succeed current CEO Roland Smith.

Gerry Smith currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Lenovo Group. Prior to Lenovo, Gerry had a number of executive positions at Dell.


Office Depot, Inc. also announced that, current Board member Joseph Vassalluzzo will become Chairman effective February 27, 2017. Vassalluzzo joined the Office Depot Board in August 2013 and currently serves as Chair of the Finance and Integration Committee.


