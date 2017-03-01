Office Depot Inc. Q4 Income Advances 69%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc.



(ODP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $59 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $35 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.73 billion. This was down from $2.77 billion last year.

Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $59 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM