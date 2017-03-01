Office Depot Inc. Q4 Income Advances 69%
01.03.17 13:08
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc.
(ODP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $59 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $35 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.73 billion. This was down from $2.77 billion last year.
Office Depot Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $59 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,229 €
|4,229 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.03./15:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6762201068
|877247
|6,66 €
|2,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,229 €
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|Nasdaq
|4,17 $
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|Stuttgart
|3,912 €
|-0,43%
|08:03
|Berlin
|3,898 €
|-5,66%
|08:03
|München
|3,874 €
|-5,90%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|3,878 €
|-5,97%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|3,877 €
|-6,78%
|08:04
