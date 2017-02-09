Erweiterte Funktionen


Offer for subscription update




09.02.17 08:16
dpa-AFX


9 FEBRUARY 2017


NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC


OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE


Northern 3 VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that the Offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2016/17 tax year, launched on 7 February 2017 to raise up to £4.3 million, is now fully subscribed and has closed to new applications.


Applications were processed on a first come first served basis as set out in the Offer Document.  The Company will write to successful applicants in the near future to confirm acceptance of their applications, subject to clearance of application cheques on presentation.  Unsuccessful applicants will be notified as soon as possible and will have their application cheques returned.


The allotment of new ordinary shares in the Company under the Offer is expected to take place on 3 April 2017.  The number of new ordinary shares to be allocated to each applicant will be determined in accordance with the Pricing Formula contained in the Offer Document.  Dealings in the new ordinary shares issued pursuant to the Offer will become effective by 17 April 2017.



Enquiries:


Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website:  www.nvm.co.uk


Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3115202R6


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 79 g/t Gold! Nachbar 150x höher bewertet - 862% mit Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:30 , dpa-AFX
Nissan Motor 9-Month Profit Down, Volume U [...]
09:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bencard Allergie GmbH optimal p [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Erste AM mit neuem Head of H [...]
09:11 , dpa-AFX
BHP Billiton Board Okays Investment In Mad D [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
OTS: ReiseBank AG / Gold im Wert von meh [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...