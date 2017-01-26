Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus VCT 4 plc : Result of AGM




26.01.17 10:58
dpa-AFX


Octopus VCT 4 plc


26 January 2017


Result of Annual General Meeting


At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 January 2017, resolutions 1 to 7 and resolution 9 were duly passed.

Resolution 8 was withdrawn.


For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663





