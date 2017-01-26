Octopus VCT 3 plc : Result of AGM

Octopus VCT 3 plc

26 January 2017

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 January 2017, resolutions 1 to 7 and resolution 9 were duly passed.



Resolution 8 was withdrawn.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663

MMMM