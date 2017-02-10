Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus Titan VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights




10.02.17 18:00
dpa-AFX


Octopus Titan VCT plc ("Company")


10 February 2017



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights


Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 6 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 250,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.6p per share.


Octopus Titan VCT plc also announces that on 10 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 320,141 Ordinary shares at a price of 93.6p per share.


Following these transactions, the issued share capital of the Company is now 389,680,434 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:


Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel:  020 7776 8663








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R18


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:17 , dpa-AFX
Senate Schedules Votes On Three Trump Cab [...]
20:10 , dpa-AFX
News Corp Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q [...]
20:04 , dpa-AFX
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 2/Odebrecht-Skandal: Haft [...]
19:54 , dpa-AFX
USA und Japan wollen Kooperation ausbauen
19:51 , dpa-AFX
Qatar Airways Drops Plans For Saudi Subsidia [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...