Octopus Titan VCT plc : Total voting rights




01.03.17 17:25
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC (the 'Company')


1 March 2017


TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:


The capital of the Company consists of 389,680,434 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.10 each, with voting rights as at 28 February 2017.


The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 389,680,434 (the 'Figure').


The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R44


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX






18:12 , dpa-AFX
Aufsichtsräte des Berliner Flughafens beraten [...]
18:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Grou [...]
18:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Tec [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Poll Shows Largely Positive Reaction To Trum [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Total voting rights
