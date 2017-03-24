Octopus Titan VCT plc : Result of AGM

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

24 March 2017

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2017 were carried on a show of hands.





Proxy votes were received in respect of 15,778,713 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.0% of the issued share capital as at 21 March 2017.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 1 14,397,158 91.32 1,369,264 8.68 0 0.00 12,291 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 2 14,549,769 92.21 1,225,977 7.77 2,967 0.02 0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 3 13,222,891 87.86 1,321,197 8.78 505,453 3.36 729,172 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 4 13,280,280 87.80 1,341,388 8.87 504,332 3.33 652,713 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 5 13,960,754 90.42 1,324,164 8.57 155,194 1.01 338,601 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 6 13,797,768 89.68 1,425,568 9.27 161,710 1.05 393,667 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 7 14,065,023 89.94 1,310,188 8.38 263,024 1.68 140,478 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 8 13,424,142 86.73 1,367,113 8.84 686,250 4.43 301,208 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 9 13,224,790 86.29 1,383,167 9.02 718,886 4.69 451,870 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---- 10 13,756,790 88.63 1,352,024 8.71 412,881 2.66 257,018 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----

