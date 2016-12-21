Octopus Titan VCT plc : Offer for Subscription - Over allotment facility

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

21 December 2016

Offer for Subscription - Over allotment facility

The directors of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") have confirmed that the over allotment facility of up to £50 million may be used in relation to the Company's offer for subscription that opened on 23 August 2016 (the "Offer"). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £120 million.





A copy of the prospectus relating to the Offer was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

It can also be viewed on the Company's website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com/investors/shareholder-information/titan-vct/

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

B28V934R6

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM