Octopus Titan VCT plc : Offer for Subscription - Over allotment facility




21.12.16 11:16
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC


21 December 2016


Offer for Subscription - Over allotment facility


The directors of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") have confirmed that the over allotment facility of up to £50 million may be used in relation to the Company's offer for subscription that opened on 23 August 2016 (the "Offer"). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £120 million.


A copy of the prospectus relating to the Offer was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:


http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.


It can also be viewed on the Company's website:


http://www.octopusinvestments.com/investors/shareholder-information/titan-vct/




For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663





