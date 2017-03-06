Octopus Titan VCT plc : Offer for Subscription

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus Titan VCT plc


6 March 2017


Offer for Subscription


Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the "Offer") to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years, as set out in a prospectus dated 23 August 2016, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 3.00 p.m. on 6 March 2017 in respect of new applications.


The next allotments in the 2016/17 tax year will take place on 21 March 2017 for direct debit investors and for all other applications. The allotment for applications in the 2017/18 tax year will take place on 7 April 2017.


For further enquiries, please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663




Bitte warten...