Octopus Titan VCT plc : Issue of Supplementary Prospectus




08.03.17 17:11
dpa-AFX


Octopus Titan VCT plc


8 March 2017


Issue of Supplementary Prospectus The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that a Supplementary Prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 October 2016 (the "2016 Accounts"), certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus. A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2016 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Company's website: http://www.octopusinvestments.com/investors/shareholder-information/titan-vct/ For further enquiries, please contact: Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663




