Octopus Titan VCT plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights




23.03.17 12:51
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC


23 March 2017


Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights


Octopus Titan plc (the "Company") announces that 3,754,556 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued on 22 March 2017 (subject to Admission) at a price of 103.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.9p grossed up by up to 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Prospectus dated 23 August 2016 but, on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.


Following yesterday's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 441,109,777 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £431 million, based on a NAV per share of 97.9p.


Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 5 April 2017.


For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R15


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



