Octopus Titan VCT plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

22 December 2016

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 1,393,259 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 21 December 2016 at a price of 103.6p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 97.9p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the prospectus dated 23 August 2016). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £70 million, with an over allotment facility of £50 million, in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years, dated 23 August 2016.

Following yesterday's allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 380,938,760 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are approximately £373 million, based on a NAV per share of 97.9p.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares.



Admission is expected to become effective on or around 6th January 2017.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 0207 776 8663

