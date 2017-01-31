Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights




31.01.17 17:24
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')


31 January 2017


PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS


Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 31 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 528,297 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 58.75 pence per share.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 224,470,119. Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B17B347R67


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:22 , dpa-AFX
Neun Länder gründen Allianz gegen Sozialdump [...]
18:16 , dpa-AFX
Aktien Wien Schluss: Verluste in schwachem [...]
18:15 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: SIKA COMPLETES ACQUISITION [...]
18:11 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower Afte [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...