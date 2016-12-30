Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares




30.12.16 11:23
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')


30 December 2016


PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS


Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 29 December 2016 the Company purchased for cancellation 459,785 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 58.75 pence per share.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 217,671,929. Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 3195








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B17B347R23


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pur [...]
12:02 , dpa-AFX
Italy's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace
11:59 , dpa-AFX
Phoenix Solar: Murray Cameron To Resign As [...]
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Slovenia Retail Sales Surge In November
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...