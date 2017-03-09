Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Offer for Subscription

Octopus Apollo VCT plc

9 March 2017

Offer for Subscription

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that further to the offer for subscription by the Company for new ordinary shares (the "Offer") to raise up to £20 million in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years, as set out in a prospectus dated 4 November 2016, the Board of the Company declares that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 9:30 a.



m. on 9 March 2017 in respect of new applications.

The next allotment in the 2016/17 tax year will take place on 17 March 2017. The allotment for applications in the 2017/18 tax year will take place on 13 April 2017.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

