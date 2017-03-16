Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Net Asset Value and Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Erweiterte Funktionen


OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the "Company")


16 March 2017


NET ASSET VALUE AND COMPLIANCE WITH MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS


Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 January 2017 was 63.2p per share.

This is an increase of 1.9p per share since the last published NAV of 61.3p per share.


The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have leading up to the announcement of the year end results for the year ended 31 January 2017, has been notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.


