Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

20.03.17 11:03
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC


20 March 2017


Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights


Octopus Apollo plc (the "Company") announces that 2,113,391 Ordinary Shares of 10p each were issued and allotted on 17 March 2017 (subject to Admission) at a price of 66.9p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 63.2p grossed up by up to 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Prospectus dated 4 November 2016 but, on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.


Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 31 March 2017.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 249,446,138 Ordinary 10p Shares.



For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663









Source: Octopus Apollo VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



