Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC


20 March 2017


Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights


Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that an allotment of 22,862,628 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 17 March 2017 (subject to Admission) at a price of 66.9p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 63.2p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 4 November 2016).

These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years.


Included within this allotment:


Mr Murray Steele, a director of the Company and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, was allotted 16,068 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 66.9p and his total holdings are now 54,451, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.


Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 31 March 2017.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 247,332,747 Ordinary 10p Shares.


