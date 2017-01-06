Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

6 January 2017

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the "Company") announces that an allotment of 7,326,487 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted today at a price of 64.9p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 61.3p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 4 November 2016).



These shares were issued pursuant to the Offer for Subscription to raise up to £20 million in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years.

Included within yesterday's allotment were the following:

Mr Murray Steele, a director of the Company, was allotted 8,281 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 64.9p and his total holdings are now 38,383, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Mr Chris Powles, a director of the Company, was allotted 8,281 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 64.9p and his total holdings are now 14,149, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 20 January 2017.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 224,998,416 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

