Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Change of Auditor

20.02.17 17:13
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC


20 February 2017


Change of Auditor


In accordance with section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006, a letter has today been posted to shareholders of the Company for information only in relation to the statutory statement received from Grant Thornton UK LLP in connection with its resignation as the Company's auditor.

The resignation follows a competitive tender process.


The Company announces that it has appointed James Cowper Kreston as auditor. James Cowper Kreston will be eligible for appointment as auditor at the next Annual General Meeting.


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663




