Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Update on Offer for Subscription

Octopus AIM VCT plc


27 February 2017


Update on Offer for Subscription


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that the Offer to raise up to £4.3 million in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 tax years, as set out in an Offer Document dated 6 February 2017, is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 3.00 p.m. on 27 February 2017 in respect of new applications.





Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663




