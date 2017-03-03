Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT plc ("the Company")


3 March 2017


Purchase of own securities and total voting rights


Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 3 March 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 174,092 Ordinary shares at a price of 109.3p per share.


Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 87,192,801 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.


For further enquiries, please contact:


Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel:  020 7710 8663            




