Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc ("the Company")


23 January 2017


Purchase of own securities and total voting rights


Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 20 January 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 61,463 Ordinary shares at a price of 105.4p per share.


Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 87,366,893 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.


For further enquiries, please contact:


Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel:  020 7710 8663




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



