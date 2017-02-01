Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Total voting rights




01.02.17 17:26
dpa-AFX


OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC (the 'Company')


1 February 2017


TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:


The capital of the Company consists of 87,366,893 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights as at 31 January 2017.


The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 87,366,893 (the 'Figure').


The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3420207R17


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:46 , dpa-AFX
Statement re Notification of Major Interest In [...]
18:41 , dpa-AFX
AMD Spikes Higher On Narrower Than Expect [...]
18:35 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)
18:33 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: May will Brexit-Plan am Donnersta [...]
18:31 , dpa-AFX
The Swiss Stock Market Staged A Recovery [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...