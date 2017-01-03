Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Total voting rights

Erweiterte Funktionen


OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC (the 'Company')


3 January 2017


TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:


The capital of the Company consists of 87,194,699 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights as at 31 December 2016.


The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.


Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 87,194,699 (the 'Figure').


The Figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


