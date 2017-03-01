Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT plc


01 March 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 27 February 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 114.6 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295




















