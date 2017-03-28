Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Net Asset Value

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT plc


28 March 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 27 March 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 114.8 pence per share.


