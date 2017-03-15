Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Net Asset Value

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT plc


15 March 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 13 March 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 115.4 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295




















This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



