Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights




20.01.17 18:36
OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC


20 January 2017


Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights


Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces the allotment and issue of 233,657 Ordinary Shares of 1p each at a price of 110.4p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the interim dividend for the six months to 31 August 2016 payable on 20 January 2017.


Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares.

Admission is expected to become effective on or around 27 January 2017.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now:  87,428,356 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663






