Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Intention to Fundraise

Octopus AIM VCT plc (The "Company")

5 January 2017

Intention to Fundraise

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new fundraising of up to Euro 5 million in the near future by way of an Offer for subscription for new Ordinary shares in the Company.



It is anticipated that an Offer document containing further details will be available in due course.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire

3420207R27

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM