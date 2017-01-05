Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT PLC : Intention to Fundraise




05.01.17 11:30
Octopus AIM VCT plc (The "Company")


5 January 2017


Intention to Fundraise


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new fundraising of up to Euro 5 million in the near future by way of an Offer for subscription for new Ordinary shares in the Company.

It is anticipated that an Offer document containing further details will be available in due course.


For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663






