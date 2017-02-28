Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Update on Offer for Subscription

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


28 February 2017


Update on Offer for Subscription




The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that the Offer to raise up to £4.3 million in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 tax years, as set out in an Offer Document dated 6 February 2017, is now fully subscribed and closed with effect from 10.00 a.m. on 28 February 2017 in respect of new applications.





For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663




