Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


01 March 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 28 February 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 87.1 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295





