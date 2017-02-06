Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


06 February 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 31 January 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 85.3 pence per share.


