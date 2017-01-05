Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)




05.01.17 12:36
dpa-AFX


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


05 January 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 02 January 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 82.4 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B0JQZZ8R30


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:12 , dpa-AFX
Gold In Rally Mode At $1175
14:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Constellation Brands Inc Reveals 40% Increase [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Craftsman [...]
14:07 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...