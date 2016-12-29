Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


29 December 2016


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 26 December 2016 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 82.4 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



