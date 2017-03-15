Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value

Erweiterte Funktionen


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc


15 March 2017


Net Asset Value


The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 13 March 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 88.0 pence per share.


For further information, please contact:


Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295





Bitte warten...