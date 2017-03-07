Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

7 March 2017

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") announces that 185,364 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 3 March 2017 (subject to Admission) at a price of 92.2p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 87.1p grossed up by up to 5.5%. These shares were issued and allotted on the same terms and conditions as set out in the Offer Document dated 6 February 2017 but on account of the Offer being full, were issued and allotted outside of the Offer.





Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 17 March 2017.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 82,470,790 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663

