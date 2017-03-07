Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Erweiterte Funktionen


OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC


7 March 2017


Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights


Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the "Company") announces that 4,589,639 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each were issued and allotted on 3 March 2017 at a price of 92.2p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 87.1p grossed up by up to 5.5% (as set out in the Offer Document dated 6 February 2017). These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £4.3 million in the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 tax years.


Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 17 March 2017.


The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 82,285,426 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:


Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663





