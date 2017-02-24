Erweiterte Funktionen


Oceans Will Have More Plastic Than Fish By 2050 If Present Trend Continues: UN




24.02.17 15:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Launching an unprecedented global campaign, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is urging everyone to eliminate the use of microplastics and stop the excessive, wasteful use of single-use plastic, to save the world's seas and oceans from irreversible damage before it's too late.


Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of UNEP, said in a news release announcing the campaign that as much as 51 trillion microplastic particles - 500 times more than stars in the galaxy - litter the seas.


Each year, more than eight million metric tonnes of plastic end up in oceans, wreaking havoc on marine wildlife, fisheries and tourism, and cost at least $8 billion in damage to marine ecosystems. According to estimates, by 2050, oceans will have more plastic than fish if present trends are not arrested.


