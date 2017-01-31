Erweiterte Funktionen

Ocado Group FY Pre-tax Profit Rises




31.01.17 08:47
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.

L), a UK-based online grocery retailer, reported an increase in profit before tax for fiscal year 2016 on double-digit revenue growth.


For the year, the Group's statutory profit before tax and exceptional items rose 21.8 percent to 14.5 million pounds from 11.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 1.96 pence in the year, compared to 1.91 pence last year.


Profit before tax for the year rose 1.3 percent to 12.1 million pounds from 11.9 million pounds in the prior year.


Revenue, which is online sales, including charges for delivery, but excluding relevant vouchers/offers and VAT, grew 14.8 percent to 1.27 billion pounds from 1.11 billion pounds in the prior year.


Gross sales, including VAT and marketing vouchers, increased 13.6 percent to 1.27 billion pounds.


