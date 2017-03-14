Erweiterte Funktionen



Ocado Group FY Group Gross Sales Rise 13.3%




14.03.17 08:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.

L), a UK-based online grocery retailer, reported that its group gross sales for the 13 weeks to 26 February 2017 rose to 13.3 percent to 384.7 million pounds from last year. Retail Gross sales grew 13.1% to 352.4 million pounds from the previous year.


Average orders per week grew 16.7% to 252,000 in the first-quarter of 2017 driven by both new and existing Ocado customers.


Average order size fell by 1.6% to 110.84 pounds, a slower rate of decline than in previous quarters. In this quarter the fall was driven primarily by a reduction in multi-buy promotions and further take up of the Ocado "Smart Pass", which drives customers to shop more frequently and increases customer retention.


As at 26 February 2017 the Group had cash and cash equivalents of 41.2 million pounds and external borrowings of 130.2 million pounds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,004 € 3,004 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./09:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B3MBS747 A1C2GZ 4,40 € 2,54 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,004 € 0,00%  10.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,19 $ +4,25%  13.03.17
Stuttgart 2,961 € +0,99%  09:13
Berlin 2,915 € +0,24%  08:06
Frankfurt 2,913 € -0,27%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...