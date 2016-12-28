Obama: U.S. Alliance With Japan Has Never Been Stronger

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Standing alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Barack Obama declared in remarks in Pearl Harbor on Tuesday that the alliance between the U.



S. and Japan has never been stronger.

Obama's meeting with Abe comes shortly after the 75th anniversary of Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the U.S. into World War II.

"Over the decades, our alliance has made both of our nations more successful; it has helped underwrite an international order that has prevented another world war and that has lifted more than a billion people out of extreme poverty," Obama said.

He added, "Today, the alliance between the United States and Japan, bound not only by shared interests, but also rooted in common values, stands as the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Asia Pacific and a force for progress around the globe."

Obama's remarks also included comments that were seen as veiled shots at his successor, President-elect Donald Trump.

The president argued the fruits of peace outweigh the plunder of war and urged people to resist the urge to turn inward and demonize those who are different.

Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor marks the first time that a Japanese leader has visited the site of the surprise attack on December 7, 1941.

While Abe did not apologize for the attack, he offered his "sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives."

Abe's visit comes seven months after Obama traveled to Hiroshima, where the U.S. dropped the first of two atomic bombs on Japan during World War II.

