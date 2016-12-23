Obama Reportedly Planning Farewell Speech In Chicago

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As he prepares to leave the White House, President Barack Obama is planning to deliver a major speech in Chicago in early January, according to a report from Politico.





Citing two sources with knowledge of the event, Politico said the Secret Service is surveying major venues for the speech, including McCormick Place or the United Center.

Politico said the event is expected to be held on January 10th, a little more than a week before President-elect Donald Trump is due to be sworn in as the next president.

Obama's remarks are expected to include a thank you to Chicago and the state of Illinois for launching his political career, Politico said.

