Erweiterte Funktionen


Obama Presents Medal Of Freedom To Vice President Joe Biden




13.01.17 12:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Barack Obama has awarded the nation's highest civilian honor -- the Presidential Medal of Freedom - to Vice President Joe Biden for his lifetime of service to the United States.


It was the only time in his presidency, which comes to end next week, that Obama bestowed this medal.


Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and General Colin Powell are the three others who received the prestigious honor in the recent past.


Speaking at the White House ceremony Thursday, Obama described Joe Biden as the best Vice President America has ever had, and as "a lion of American history."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:09 , dpa-AFX
First Horizon National Q4 Profit Rises On Hig [...]
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Merkel stützt Schäuble: Schuldenabbau vernünft [...]
13:07 , dpa-AFX
Bank of America Corporation Reveals 47% Inc [...]
13:06 , dpa-AFX
Kabinettsausschuss zum Brexit kommt erstmal [...]
13:04 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schwacher Außenhandel verdüste [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...